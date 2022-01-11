Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $2.54. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.82 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.10. 524,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,545. Cintas has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

