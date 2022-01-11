Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

CLAR stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The stock had a trading volume of 172,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,278. The firm has a market cap of $920.63 million, a P/E ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clarus will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

