Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

CRXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

CRXT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. 750,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,589. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.99. Clarus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.