CleanTech Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

CleanTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAQU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. CleanTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CleanTech Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ CLAQU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLAQU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $825,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,320,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000.

