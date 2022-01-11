CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rising capital expenditure to develop advanced products and technologies might mar CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. In fact, CNH Industrial's 2021 free cash flow (FCF) projection of $1 billion compares unfavorably with the $1.9 billion recorded in 2020. Further, the company is far from immune to the global chip crisis, which may mar its near-term outlook. CNH Industrial estimates the last quarter of 2021 to be the period most impacted by component shortages, further affecting production and inventory levels. Further, the company’s FPT brand margins are likely to remain pressured due to constrained engine component supplies. Surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins further. Rising debt levels is another cause of concern. Thus, the stock warrants a bearish stance right now.”

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.