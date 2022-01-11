Coastline Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

