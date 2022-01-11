Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co owned about 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,077,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,631,000 after acquiring an additional 848,810 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 95,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,044,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,004 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 852,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,638 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.71.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

