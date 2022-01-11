Coastline Trust Co Sells 885 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

TFC stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

