Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,936.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($39.86).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($38.01) to GBX 2,900 ($39.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.69) to GBX 2,725 ($36.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($43.23) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.33), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($509,682.03). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 483 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,336 and have sold 24,875 shares valued at $63,354,425.

LON:CCH traded up GBX 10 ($0.14) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,681 ($36.39). The stock had a trading volume of 522,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,165. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,125 ($28.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.14). The company has a market capitalization of £9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,513.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,565.85.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

