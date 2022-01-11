Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

CCOI opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.96 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $123,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

