Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Coherent to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,328. Coherent has a one year low of $144.85 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.12.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Research analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherent by 53.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

