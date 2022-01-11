Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colfax by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Colfax by 6.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFX opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

