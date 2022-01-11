Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as high as C$11.71. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 399,346 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

