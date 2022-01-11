Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.07

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.07 and traded as high as C$11.71. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.68, with a volume of 399,346 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

