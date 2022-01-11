Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 35,570 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 379,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,784,000 after buying an additional 81,699 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $98.69 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.47 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -41.38%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock worth $333,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.75.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

