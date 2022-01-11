Commerce Bank Has $4.42 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Sportswear worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 295,892 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 203,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,058 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

COLM stock opened at $91.87 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $114.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

