Commerce Bank Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 153.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total value of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.27 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

