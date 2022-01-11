Commerce Bank Purchases 3,052 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Square were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 912,282 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 135.03, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day moving average of $233.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.78.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,306. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

