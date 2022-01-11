Commerce Bank Sells 213 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Lam Research by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Lam Research by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Lam Research by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $664.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

