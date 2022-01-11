Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $1,700,579 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

