Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 536,225 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after buying an additional 299,996 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,050,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.