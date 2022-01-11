Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 404.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,989,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 36,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $3.361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

