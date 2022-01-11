Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,071,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $531,000. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAN opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $246.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Colony Bankcorp Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

