Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 101,358 Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 101,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cerus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 117,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $873,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,500 over the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

