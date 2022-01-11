Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,283 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 169,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 52,660 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

