Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X E-commerce ETF by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.98.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

