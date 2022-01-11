Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 200 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $189.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.06. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $234.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.22.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 40.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $20.00 dividend. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

