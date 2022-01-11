Comparing Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22% Guaranty Bancshares 31.63% 13.52% 1.33%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.67 $13.03 million $4.14 12.82 Guaranty Bancshares $126.08 million 3.66 $27.40 million $3.37 11.32

Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guaranty Bancshares beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

