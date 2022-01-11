Comparing Insignia Systems (ISIG) and Its Rivals

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Insignia Systems
|$17.67 million
|-$4.61 million
|-13.23
|Insignia Systems Competitors
|$1.15 billion
|$263.69 million
|-7.29
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Insignia Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Insignia Systems
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Insignia Systems Competitors
|132
|578
|635
|11
|2.39
As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 50.61%. Given Insignia Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Insignia Systems
|-16.63%
|-56.13%
|-25.74%
|Insignia Systems Competitors
|-18.86%
|14.37%
|-5.43%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
44.0% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Insignia Systems competitors beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
About Insignia Systems
Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
