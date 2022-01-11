Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Concentrix stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,235,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Concentrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

