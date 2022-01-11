Concentrix (CNXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th. Analysts expect Concentrix to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $191.35.
In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.
About Concentrix
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.