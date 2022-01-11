Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,705,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

