CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.07. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

CONMED stock opened at $133.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. CONMED has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,663,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,945,000 after buying an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth about $458,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

