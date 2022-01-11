Connable Office Inc. Buys 662 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 46,422.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCFS opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.34. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

