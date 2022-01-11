Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AON by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of AON by 51.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 34.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $282.00 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.12. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

