Connable Office Inc. Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Energizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Energizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Energizer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 74.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

