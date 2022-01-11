Connable Office Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $74.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.51.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

