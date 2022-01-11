Connable Office Inc. Raises Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

