Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after buying an additional 907,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,508,000 after purchasing an additional 545,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter worth $187,094,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $892,219,000 after purchasing an additional 429,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 978.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,040,000 after purchasing an additional 342,346 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDY opened at $421.29 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.35.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

