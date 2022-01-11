Connable Office Inc. Sells 859 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,452,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

