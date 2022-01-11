Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after acquiring an additional 180,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after acquiring an additional 579,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after acquiring an additional 163,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after acquiring an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ED opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

