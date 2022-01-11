Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Short Interest Down 18.6% in December

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the November 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

