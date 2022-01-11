Contrasting Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Canaan and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canaan $68.61 million 11.32 -$32.96 million $0.56 8.77 Rambus $242.75 million 12.27 -$40.47 million N/A N/A

Canaan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rambus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Canaan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Canaan and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canaan 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Rambus has a consensus target price of $28.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Canaan.

Risk and Volatility

Canaan has a beta of 4.23, indicating that its share price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canaan and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canaan 22.67% 42.50% 21.41% Rambus 0.05% 14.16% 10.23%

Summary

Rambus beats Canaan on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

