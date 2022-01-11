Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

CNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,026,993,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $140,826,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,414,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,083,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

