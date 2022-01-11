Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $19.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

CNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.01. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

