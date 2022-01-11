Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 151 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.