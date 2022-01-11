Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 18 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $572.85 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.77, a PEG ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $6,094,707. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

