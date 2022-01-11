Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 328.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

