Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.41.

Shares of COST traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.96. 29,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $538.70 and a 200-day moving average of $477.05. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.