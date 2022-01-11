Couchbase Inc’s (NASDAQ:BASE) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 18th

Couchbase’s (NASDAQ:BASE) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. Couchbase had issued 8,339,130 shares in its IPO on July 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,139,120 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of Couchbase’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $10,863,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

