Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.11.

COUR stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47. Coursera has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $109.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $369,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,177 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,543,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 438,442 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Coursera by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Coursera by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coursera by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

