Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:COWN opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The stock has a market cap of $981.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. Cowen has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cowen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cowen in the second quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

